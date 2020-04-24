WeRide Wins Sanctions Against Rival In Trade Secrets Spat

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- Self-driving car startup WeRide won terminating sanctions against a rival company launched by former top executives who allegedly stole trade secrets, tried to poach employees and destroyed "staggering" amounts of evidence to cover their tracks, a California federal judge said in a ruling unsealed Friday. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila granted a motion from Silicon Valley-based WeRide Corp. and WeRide Inc. for terminating sanctions against rival self-driving car company AllRide.AI Inc. founded by WeRide's ex-chief executive Jing Wang with the help of WeRide's former head of hardware engineering Kun Huang, who allegedly downloaded WeRide's source code and confidential data before joining...

