Telescope Co. Says Rival Earned Contempt After $50M Loss

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The head of a Chinese telescope company should be held in contempt for flouting an order to return $4 million he smuggled out of the United States, a rival telescope maker has told a California federal court in the latest salvo in the companies' antitrust battle. California-based Orion Telescopes & Binoculars told the court on Thursday that, despite Ningbo Sunny Electronic Co. Ltd. being ordered to return money that was surreptitiously removed from the U.S. against court orders, Orion hasn't seen a penny. The California company awaits a $50.4 million antitrust payday from the Chinese rival. "Defendant has refused to comply with...

