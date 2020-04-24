Watchdog Says FCC Isn't Finished Improving Comment Portal

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has made progress toward fortifying its online comment system since a barrage of filings brought it down in 2017, but the agency has yet to implement about one-third of a watchdog's security recommendations, according to a Government Accountability Office report released Friday. In September, the GAO recommended 136 steps that would help the FCC avoid another system crash like the one that brought down its Electronic Comment Filing System due to millions of net neutrality comments. While the agency has fully integrated more than half those ideas, it must still undertake about 40 of those steps to secure its...

