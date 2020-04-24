Ex-Agent Can't Duck Basketball Star's Marketing Deal Suit

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge on Friday refused to dismiss former No. 1 NBA draft pick Zion Williamson’s suit seeking to get out of a marketing deal, rejecting his former agent’s argument that the dispute should be handled in Florida. U.S. District Judge Loretta C. Biggs said that though Williamson’s agreement with Prime Sports Marketing LLC has a choice-of-law clause stating that the deal is governed by Florida law, North Carolina law is likely to feature heavily in the case and the key events at issue took place in North Carolina. She also said that while litigating in North Carolina may...

