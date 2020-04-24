No Class Status For Walmart Night Managers In OT Suit

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge denied certification Friday to overnight assistant store managers accusing Walmart of misclassifying them as overtime exempt even though they primarily spent their shifts stocking and shelving, finding their duties varied too much for class treatment. U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo said the workers failed to show that common questions would predominate for their two proposed classes, as required for certification under Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. Though the workers pointed to common issues such as damages, the record showed that there were “significant differences” in the responsibilities the overnight assistant store managers...

