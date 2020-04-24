Wis. Justices Reinstate Defense Win In Birth Defect Suit

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday overruled an appeals court and reinstated a defense verdict in a medical malpractice case over a labor that resulted in birth defects, saying a disputed jury instruction touching on the doctor's latitude in decision-making was acceptable. The case concerns a February 2012 birth at Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in which mother Raquel Barney said that delivering doctor Julie Mickelson didn't recognize and act on indications of oxygen deprivation in the baby by changing the fetal monitoring from an external device placed on the mother's abdomen to another method. The baby was born unresponsive and was...

