Oil Industry Contractor Inks $6M Deal To End Wage Row

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A company that provides oil refineries with safety personnel has agreed to shell out $6 million to end litigation accusing it of stiffing nearly 2,500 workers on pay for off-the-clock work and routinely denying them proper breaks. A group of current and former CertifiedSafety Inc. safety attendants and foremen asked a California federal judge on Thursday for final approval of the settlement to end various cases claiming the company flouted the Fair Labor Standards Act and the labor laws of six states. The plaintiffs — who have already won conditional class and collective certification — said that after various deductions for...

