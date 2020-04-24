Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Oil Industry Contractor Inks $6M Deal To End Wage Row

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A company that provides oil refineries with safety personnel has agreed to shell out $6 million to end litigation accusing it of stiffing nearly 2,500 workers on pay for off-the-clock work and routinely denying them proper breaks.

A group of current and former CertifiedSafety Inc. safety attendants and foremen asked a California federal judge on Thursday for final approval of the settlement to end various cases claiming the company flouted the Fair Labor Standards Act and the labor laws of six states.

The plaintiffs — who have already won conditional class and collective certification — said that after various deductions for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!