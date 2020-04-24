Uber Again Faces Skepticism In Bid To Exit Antitrust Claims

Law360, San Francisco (April 24, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate judge expressed reservations Friday about dismissing claims that predatory pricing and underhanded tactics on the part of Uber drove a ride-hailing rival out of business, saying the defunct competitor may have sufficiently pled its antitrust claims. Uber Technologies Inc. renewed its fight to nix claims that it drove SC Innovations Inc., the successor to defunct ride-hailing startup Sidecar Technologies Inc., out of business with anti-competitive tactics in violation of the Sherman Act. Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero said at the outset of a video hearing Friday that his preliminary view is that SCI had, for pleading...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS