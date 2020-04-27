Suit Says Barrick Hurt Thousands By Mishandling 401(k) Plan

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Two former Barrick Gold workers have accused the mining company of dropping the ball for thousands of employees by packing its retirement plan with expensive and poorly performing investment options and not carefully scrutinizing its investment choices. Cole Matney and Paul Watts, who participated in the Barrick Retirement Plan, launched a proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action against the company in Utah federal court on Friday. The participants said that the defendants — including Barrick Gold of North America, its board of directors and the Barrick U.S. Subsidiaries Benefits Committee — cost workers millions of dollars. The plan itself...

