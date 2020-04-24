Revised N. American Trade Deal Will Take Effect July 1

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration informed lawmakers on Friday that it has completed the legwork necessary to implement its new trade deal with Mexico and Canada, teeing up the accord to enter into force on July 1. Mexico and Canada each gave notice that they were ready to implement the deal earlier this month, leaving the U.S.'s notification as the last step before the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement could take effect. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer gave that notice late on Friday. "Under President Trump's leadership, USTR will continue working to ensure a smooth implementation of the USMCA so that American workers and businesses can...

