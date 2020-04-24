Express Scripts Aims To Toss Suit Over OT For 'Managers'

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Express Scripts Inc. called on a New Jersey federal court Friday to throw out a proposed class and collective action alleging the business failed to pay overtime wages to "managers," saying the ex-employee behind the suit did not sufficiently link herself to other current and former workers. The pharmacy benefits manager said plaintiff Diane Perez has not established that she is "similarly situated" to proposed class members, arguing that her amended complaint failed to show how those current and former workers' jobs compared to the marketing work she performed. Her definition of the proposed class "includes a simple term ('manager') without...

