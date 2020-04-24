$12M Atty Fee Slashed In Defective Toilet Settlement

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Friday cut a request for $12 million in attorney fees in a settlement between Porcelana Corona De Mexico and consumers alleging the company knowingly sold defective toilet seats, giving class counsel a $4.7 million award of fees and costs. U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant rejected both arguments from the class counsel that the $4.3 million lodestar calculation should get a 2.9 times multiplier and arguments from Porcelana that the lodestar should have a negative multiplier in Friday’s order. The settlement encompasses two class actions filed against Porcelana and its predecessor, Sanitarios Lamosa, over toilets made...

