T-Mobile Hit With $14M Contract Suit Over Stolen Business

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile USA Inc. sat on its hands after it learned that an employee had cost one of the mobile giant's franchises $14 million by working to help steal away its business contracts by transferring them to another company, according to a new suit. PCW Holdings LLC told an Illinois federal court Friday that one of T-Mobile's corporate account managers had conspired with the franchise's own business partner to slip accounts out of PCW's name and into a company he owned. Despite not being authorized to make any contract changes, the suit claims PCW manager Paul Zaya managed to move millions of...

