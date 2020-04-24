Vape Shops Settle With Mondelez Over 'Stoney Patch' Baggies

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Two more California vape shops on Friday agreed to never again display Sour Patch Kids-lookalike cannabis baggies, freeing them from a trademark infringement suit by Mondelez Canada as the snack giant continues its search for the makers and distributors of the bags. Dr. Vape Group LLC and Green King LA Inc. agreed in joint filings with Mondelez in California federal court to never again display “Stoney Patch Kids” bags for resale, saying they don’t know the identities of the distributors who arrived at their stores unannounced to peddle the products. The parties asked the court to enter judgments in favor of...

