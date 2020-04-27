Missouri Farm Fights BASF's Bid To Escape $250M Verdict

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A Missouri farm that won a $250 million punitive damages verdict against Monsanto and BASF in a trial over the pesticide dicamba urged a federal court not to let BASF escape that punitive damages award on Friday, arguing BASF can’t shunt the sole responsibility onto Monsanto. After Bader Farms won the February verdict, which also included $15 million in compensatory damages, BASF has argued that Bayer-owned Monsanto should bear the sole brunt of the punitive damages. But in a pair of lengthy briefs, Bader Farms urged Judge Stephen Limbaugh to deny BASF’s motion for judgment and motion for a new trial,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS