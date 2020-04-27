9th Circ. Backs 30-Year Term For Man Behind $18M RE Fraud

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT) -- A Scottsdale, Arizona, man serving 30 years in prison over an $18 million real estate investment fraud scheme will get no reprieve from the Ninth Circuit, which affirmed the sentence Friday in an unpublished opinion. James Jeffrey Hinkeldey was 66 when he was sentenced in September 2018 to 365 months in prison and ordered to pay over $14 million in restitution to victims of a multi-pronged real estate investment scheme that ran between 2006 and 2014. Hinkeldey appealed the sentence to the Ninth Circuit, calling it “substantively unreasonable” in light of a lesser sentence for his allegedly more culpable co-conspirator, Jason...

