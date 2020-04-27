HP Can’t Duck Suit Over Printer Firmware Update

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 1:28 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge won’t let HP Inc. off the hook in a man's proposed class action alleging the company incapacitated 34 printer models by publishing an update that prevented consumers from using off-brand ink cartridges, dismissing some state law claims but allowing others and a claim for injunctive relief to go ahead. U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila on Friday told John Parziale that because he still owns two of the printers in question, he sufficiently pled that he is at further risk of harm from another firmware update and has standing to request an injunction. The judge also allowed...

