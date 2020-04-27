Leading Equity Lawyer Joins CMS As Partner In London

Law360, London (April 27, 2020, 1:59 PM BST) -- Law firm CMS said Monday it has brought in an equity expert from rival Herbert Smith Freehills as a partner in its corporate team as it expects its equity capital markets business to grow. Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP has hired Charles Howarth from Herbert Smith Freehills LLP, where he led the firm’s equity capital markets practice. Howarth is a specialist in equity capital markets with experience in advising companies and investment banks, CMS said. “We are delighted to welcome a talented and respected lawyer of Charles’ caliber to our team,” Iain Newman, co-head of corporate at CMS, said. Newman said...

