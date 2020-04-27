Justices Won't Weigh Legality Of UPMC Surgeons' Bonus Pay

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 2:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it won't take up the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center's appeal over whether paying surgeons bonuses for extra work leads them to make illegal referrals to their hospitals for follow-up services. UPMC's writ of certiorari was one of about 70 appeals that the high court declined Monday, letting stand a 2019 Third Circuit ruling that revived a whistleblower suit claiming the hospital system's practice of paying neurosurgeons bonuses for exceeding their quotas violated the Stark Act, which prohibits doctors from submitting Medicare claims for referrals to entities with whom the doctor has a financial relationship. The justices'...

