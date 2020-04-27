Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NRA Backs Gun Stores In Suit Over Mass. COVID-19 Closures

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 2:43 PM EDT) -- The National Rifle Association on Monday compared Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's closure of gun stores during the COVID-19 pandemic to Japanese internment camps and "separate but equal" racial segregation laws, backing a constitutional challenge by local retailers.

In an amicus brief pressing a Massachusetts federal court to reopen the state's firearm retailers, the NRA and the Gun Owners Action League invoked the U.S. Supreme Court's overturned decisions in Korematsu v. United States and Plessy v. Ferguson to argue that courts shouldn't defer to executive and legislative branches on constitutional issues.

"Legal history has seen its healthy share of constitutional infringements in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!