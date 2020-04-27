Airbnb Tourist Tax Suit Needs Rehearing, Fla. Court Told

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A Florida county has asked a state appeals court to rehear a decision that exempted Airbnb and other short-term rental platforms from collecting and remitting the county's local tourist development taxes because they did not qualify as responsible parties. In a motion filed Friday, Palm Beach County asked for a partial or full panel to rehear the ruling issued in March, which affirmed that Airbnb, HomeAway and Tripadvisor were not “dealers” for the purposes of collecting the county's tourist development tax because they did not own property. County Tax Collector Anne Gannon said the court rewrote a clear law that applies...

