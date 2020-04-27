Modell's Utilities Decry Unpaid Bills As Attys Pocket Fees

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Utilities servicing Modell's Sporting Goods Inc. stores have asked a New Jersey bankruptcy judge to order the retailer to pay its bills while its Chapter 11 case is paused during the pandemic, saying it's not fair that professionals like attorneys are getting paid while they're in the dark. In a response Friday to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Vincent F. Papalia's March 27 suspension order, 18 companies said they represent an essential expense and that the court should compel payment of the post-petition utility charges. The suspension order allows Modell's professionals to draw on their respective retainers to pay themselves 80% of their...

