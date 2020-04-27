Dechert Adds Kirkland Trio To Product Liability Practice

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Dechert LLP has hired two partners and a counsel away from Kirkland & Ellis LLP to build the firm's product liability and mass torts practice in Los Angeles, part of a larger expansion of its West Coast operations. Partners Kimberly Branscome, Jay Bhimani and counsel Benjamin Sadun joined Dechert on April 24 and have been temporarily working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The three lawyers worked together at Kirkland defending Johnson & Johnson from several lawsuits over the company's talcum products, winning a California jury trial in December over a woman's claims that the talc gave her mesothelioma. They’ll be part of...

