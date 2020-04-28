The Perils Of Ignoring Contractual Forum Selection Clauses

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 1:25 PM EDT) -- One of the first strategic questions companies must consider in litigation is where to file suit. Each venue has important advantages and disadvantages, including the experience of the judge with the relevant subject matter, the potential jury pool, proximity to witnesses, and access to courtroom resources. But as bankrupt dairy titan Dean Foods recently learned, choosing the wrong forum carries serious and potentially claim-killing consequences. In 2018, Dean Foods sued its former chairman, Tom Davis, in Dallas County District Court for breach of fiduciary duty. Davis had been convicted of insider trading and the company claimed that it spent almost $10...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS