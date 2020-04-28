Amazon Can't Escape University's Patent Suit Over Alexa

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Amazon must face a research university's patent lawsuit over the Alexa device after a New York federal judge rejected its argument that the university's co-plaintiff was not the exclusive licensee of the patent and therefore lacked standing to sue. In an order Monday, U.S. District Judge Brenda K. Sannes denied Amazon's bid to throw out Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute's lawsuit accusing Amazon's Alexa of infringing its patented language processing technology. RPI had exclusively licensed the patent to Dynamic Advances, which then transferred it to CF Dynamic Advances LLC, a co-plaintiff in the present case. Amazon had argued the license did not properly...

