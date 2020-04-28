Commerce Dept. Cuts Off Civil End Runs For Military Exports

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 11:37 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has introduced new export controls intended to stop China, Russia and Venezuela from using civilian supply chains to skirt export restrictions on military equipment. The Bureau of Industry and Security amended its Export Administration Regulations to require licenses for exports to those countries that are not only intended for “military end use” but also “military end users,” as well as to cover semiconductors, sensors and other civilian equipment that is often sought by military users, it said Monday. That equipment can be used, for example, to help develop weapons, military aircraft and surveillance technology, according to...

