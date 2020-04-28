DC Judge Chops Bulk Of Suit Over Asylum Ban Procedures

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has thrown out most of a lawsuit accusing border officers of violating due process while carrying out the Trump administration's asylum restrictions, but lamented that Congress has limited judicial review where "individual lives and liberty are at stake." Dismissing all but one claim in the lawsuit, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Monday that she did not have the authority to review claims by a group of migrant families challenging procedures underlying a Trump administration policy that strips asylum eligibility from those who transited through another country on the way to the U.S. Judge Jackson explained...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS