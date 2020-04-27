DOD Seeks Bidders For $11B Interceptor Contract

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense has opened up bids on an $11 billion program for a new “interceptor” to destroy incoming ballistic missiles, after canceling a similar deal with Boeing last year following a series of technical problems. The DOD’s Missile Defense Agency called for proposals for the Next Generation Interceptor, or NGI, program, in a brief notice posted to the federal System for Award Management on Friday. The NGI will replace the Boeing Co.’s canceled redesigned kill vehicle as the next-generation interceptor, used to locate and destroy incoming missiles, in the DOD’s ground-based midcourse defense system, or GMD, a "missile...

