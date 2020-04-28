Int'l Arbitration Continues Apace Despite Pandemic

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Governments worldwide have implemented a wide range of restrictive measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are affecting access to justice in one way or another. This brief survey examines how these COVID-19 measures are affecting the initiation and conduct of international arbitration under the major institutional rules and at leading seats of arbitration, including New York, London, Geneva, Hong Kong and Singapore. As this article will show, arbitral institutions and practitioners across the globe are adapting to these challenging times and continuing to deliver high-caliber justice. Impact of COVID-19 Measures on Initiating Arbitration In response to the...

