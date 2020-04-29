Employers Can Adapt Arbitration Pacts To Changing Needs

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Andrew Murphy Samantha Rollins

Define a set of initial disclosures that are automatically produced by each side without written discovery requests, like employee handbooks and personnel files, the claimant's income/mitigation information, and claimant's medical records if relevant. This can reduce the cost — and time — associated with a first round of written discovery requests.[7]





Require initial disclosures be exchanged before the arbitration can move forward — potentially before an arbitrator is even selected. This would require both sides to engage in a review of the merits of their case (and, potentially, facilitate resolution) before either side pays an arbitrator for his or her time.





Limit depositions to three per side in a standard disparate treatment case, with the parties agreeing they need to seek leave of the arbitrator if either side desires more.





Require that all paperwork be exchanged electronically, and that all prearbitration matters in which the arbitrator is involved be conducted by telephone or video unless otherwise agreed by the parties.





Set forth parameters for efficient briefing of discovery disputes and dispositive motions, including oral conferences with the arbitrator before certain types of motions are filed.





Consider a special set of arbitration rules if a claimant agrees to a damages cap after the claim is filed. For example, if the employer and employee agree that damages are capped at $50,000, exclusive of attorney fees, the parties could agree to limit the arbitration to two days, forego dispositive motions, forego depositions, and go to arbitration within 90 days of the case filing.

