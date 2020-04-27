8th Circ. Won't Touch Jury Verdict In Wholesaler Antitrust MDL

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Monday declined to unravel a verdict that allowed a grocery wholesaler to walk away from claims that it conspired to divvy up the U.S. market, finding that if one of the jury instructions was unclear, it was because the suing grocers’ legal theory made it so. The panel refused to order a new trial against C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc., which was accused of hatching a deal with SuperValu to not compete in the New England and Midwest wholesale markets, casting aside concerns over a muddled jury instruction. In doing so, the panel cited precedent that cautions against “technical hairsplitting"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS