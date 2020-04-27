After Probe, Ex-BigLaw Atty Becomes Pot Co. CEO

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- An ex-BigLaw lawyer on Monday stepped in as interim CEO of publicly traded cannabis company iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc., after the prior chief resigned in the wake of a finding that $160,000 in personal loans he received from lenders with ties to the company created a possible conflict of interest. The New York-based company said its board accepted CEO Hadley Ford's resignation after a special committee of independent directors concluded in a report that he created "a potential or apparent conflict" when he took out two personal loans and failed to repay at least one without informing the board. In response to the committee's...

