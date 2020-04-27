Investors Urge Court Not To Nix Cannabis Stock-Drop Claims

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of investors in a cannabis supply business urged a California federal court not to toss its fraud claims against the company, saying the company knowingly filed incorrect financial statements to hide about $13 million in losses. The investors alleged Friday that California-based KushCo Holdings Inc. and its auditor, RBSM LLP, understated KushCo’s total net losses from July 2017 to April 2019 by 59%. Instead of its actual net losses of $31.3 million, KushCo recorded net losses of just $18.3 million, and the company’s stock price dropped nearly 8% to $5.35 after the company disclosed its false financial statements,...

