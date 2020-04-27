Herrick Feinstein Helps With $20M Brooklyn Loan

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT) -- An entity affiliated with Happy Living Development has landed about $20.2 million in financing from a Propellr lending arm for a mixed-use property on Washington Avenue in Brooklyn and Herrick Feinstein worked on the loan, according to records made public in New York on Monday. The loan from Propellr LLC entity Aristone Capital LLC is for 805 Washington Ave., a residential condo building that also has commercial space. Mortgage documents filed in New York on Monday show Jonathan Makarowitz of Herrick Feinstein LLP worked on the transaction, although it wasn’t immediately clear what role he played. Makarowitz couldn’t be immediately reached...

