ESOP Investors Claim Pipe Co. Stock Buyback Violated ERISA

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Employees of piping company ISCO Industries Inc. have launched a suit in Kentucky federal court alleging the company's principals forced through a $96.6 million buyback of their employee stock ownership plan that undervalued their shares. Plaintiffs Nathan Best, Matthew Chmielewski and Jay Hicks on Friday accused ISCO, members of the Kirchdorfer family, who run the company, and the employee stock plan's trustee of plotting to return the employee plan to Kirchdorfer family ownership "so that they, and not the plan participants, could enjoy ... record-breaking financial results" the company saw in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, according to the civil complaint...

