5th Circ. Upholds Texas First Responder Pension Law

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit ruled Monday that a 2017 Texas law preventing Dallas firefighters and police officers from collecting deferred retirement benefits as a lump sum didn't violate the U.S. Constitution. A three-judge panel handed a win to the Board of Trustees of the Dallas Police and Fire Pension System, which was sued in 2017 by a group of first responders claiming the board's policy change — codified as H.B. 3158 — constituted an unlawful taking of property. The Fifth Circuit said it wasn't. "Plaintiffs failed to state a takings claim because they do not have a property interest in the method...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS