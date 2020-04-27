3rd Circ. Revives NJ Judge's Bias Case Against Court Officials

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Monday revived a New Jersey state judge’s suit alleging court officials harassed her and violated her constitutional rights during a series of clashes, but said the judge has no evidence her colleagues conspired to get her removed from her post. A ruling by the New Jersey Supreme Court’s Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct suspending Superior Court Judge Deborah Gross-Quatrone for two months over various misconduct allegations does not block her from suing in federal court because the ACJC didn’t consider her claims, a three-judge panel said. But she hasn’t offered evidence that Bergen County Administrative Judge Bonnie...

