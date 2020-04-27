Judge Keeps EpiPen Expiration Date Suit Out Of MDL

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A Kansas federal judge on Monday refused to roll claims that Mylan and Pfizer manipulated EpiPen expiration dates into multidistrict litigation over an alleged scheme to inflate prices for the life-saving allergy medication. U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Crabtree issued an order denying a motion from EpiPen buyers seeking to consolidate a lawsuit filed in March over the expiration dates with their MDL centered on prices of the treatment. The order said the new allegations don't involve "common questions of fact" since none of the prior claims are based on expiration dates. The order also said consolidation would not be efficient...

