Venezuela Cites Foreign Policy Concerns In $1.2B Award Fight

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Venezuela is accusing Crystallex of being "cavalier" about the harm to foreign relations allegedly caused by a Third Circuit ruling relating to the Canadian mining company's efforts to enforce a $1.2 billion arbitral award, a decision the cash-strapped nation wants the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse. The country and its state-owned oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela SA, told the justices in a Monday brief that the ruling allowing Crystallex International Corp. to seize shares in Citgo's parent company not only threatens the "fledgling" government of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, it also subjects foreign states to a judgment-execution regime "more onerous...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS