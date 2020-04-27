Self-Driving Car Startup Says Tesla Can't Rifle Through IP

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A Chinese self-driving car startup told a California federal judge Saturday that Tesla can't rifle through its intellectual property to bolster a trade secrets suit against a former engineer accused of downloading Tesla’s Autopilot source code before joining the Chinese startup. XMotors.ai Inc., which is not a party to Tesla’s lawsuit against former Autopilot engineer Guangzhi Cao, who left Tesla to work for XMotors in early 2019, filed a reply brief staunchly defending its motion to quash Tesla Inc.’s subpoena for computers, documents and proprietary information, including XMotors’ source code for its own autonomous car program. XMotors slammed Tesla for embarking...

