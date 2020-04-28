Farmer Atty In Syngenta MDL Hit With Unironic $7K Sanction

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 11:36 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota lawyer "unironically" showed off his vexatious habits while arguing against a sanction for failing to attend a conference in a malpractice case stemming from the Syngenta AG multidistrict litigation, a Kansas federal judge said Monday. In an order setting a $7,171 fees-and-costs sanction, the court said attorney Douglas Nill had avoided in a recent brief addressing the amount of fees incurred by opposing counsel, despite being ordered to focus on that issue alone in the filing. Instead, he raised a series of arguments about the appropriateness of the Section 1927 sanction leveled against him and about his due process...

