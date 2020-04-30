Preventing COBRA Class Actions Starts With Notice Review

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT) -- In the last several years, unsuspecting employers across the country have been bitten by COBRA class actions. These lawsuits were filed by former employees who were sent a COBRA election notice, but the notice did not include a technical requirement. The technical requirement could have been as simple as the name, address or telephone number of the plan administrator. The end result in some cases was a six- or seven-digit settlement. COBRA Bites Are on the Rise In an increasing trend, a number of employers, including popular brand-names such as Lowe's Companies Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Walmart Inc., Target...

