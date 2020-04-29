Water Treatment Co.'s $12.5M Award Cut To $3M In IP Fight

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has slashed water treatment company CH2O Inc.'s $12.5 million jury award against a plant nursery company in a patent infringement suit after the nursery company argued the figure should be reduced in light of a post-verdict settlement. U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt amended a 2017 judgment on Monday, awarding CH2O $3.3 million in a long-running patent dispute against entities tied to Houweling's Nurseries, though only Nurseries Oxnard Inc. and Houweling Utah Operations Inc. remain in the suit. The latest judgment comes nearly four years after a jury in 2016 found that Meras Engineering Inc. and its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS