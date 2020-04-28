GAO Finds Navy Properly Reassessed $50M Support Contract

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has rejected a Virginia-based technology consulting company’s challenge to a $50 million Navy administrative support deal, saying the government reasonably reevaluated its competitor’s staff turnover rate for the contract. The GAO said in a decision released Monday that the U.S. Navy properly considered Alaska-based Tatitlek Technologies Inc.'s historically high staff turnover rate when it concluded that the company had an “outstanding” contract proposal that demonstrated no weaknesses. The Navy sufficiently documented that upon reevaluation it no longer considered Tatitlek’s high turnover rate a weakness as a result of changes the company made to its employee retention...

