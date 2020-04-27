11th Circ. Judges Rip En Banc Denial In Wells Fargo FHA Suit

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 11:56 PM EDT) -- A pair of Eleventh Circuit judges tore into their colleagues' decision Monday to deny a rehearing to a Florida city whose dismissed lawsuit accused Wells Fargo of discriminatory lending, saying the city should have been given more opportunity to prove its standing to bring the case. U.S. Circuit Judges Charles R. Wilson and Beverly B. Martin broke with their fellow judges and said the panel that upheld the dismissal of the suit gave the city of Miami Gardens "nothing more than the illusion of procedural fairness" when the panel, of its own volition, threw the case out for lack of standing....

