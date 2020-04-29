LA Sheriff's Attys Say Opposing Counsel Lied In DQ Motion

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- Lawyers defending Los Angeles County against a racial profiling suit say opposing counsel lied in a bid to get them kicked off the case for hiring a paralegal who formerly worked for the opposing side and had inside knowledge about case strategy. Ivie McNeill Wyatt Purcell & Diggs, which is representing the county, told a California federal judge Monday that a disqualifying motion filed against it by McMurray Henriks LLP last week falls short of proving that paralegal Jorge De La Rosa brought over and shared classified information — or even had access to that information in the first place. De...

