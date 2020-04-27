Hollywood Agents Get Writers Guild Antitrust Claims Trimmed

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 11:05 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday trimmed a number of claims from the Writers Guild of America’s counter-filings against Hollywood's major talent agencies, which allege the agencies violate antitrust laws by "packaging" talent on film and television projects. U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. allowed one of the guild’s counterclaims related to price-fixing and its bid for declaratory relief against William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, Creative Artists Agency and United Talent Agency to survive, along with unfair competition and breach of fiduciary duty counterclaims. But he tossed eight counterclaims, providing no leave to amend in five of those instances, including an accusation...

