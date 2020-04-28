Ex-Amazon Managers Claiming Misclassification Denied Cert.

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has refused to certify a group of former Amazon managers alleging the retail giant misclassified them as exempt, ruling the evidence shows too many variables in how managers are treated and what duties they perform for class treatment. In a ruling issued April 13 but made public on Monday, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White said lead plaintiff Michael Ortiz and the proposed class failed to show that common questions would predominate over individual ones, or that litigating their issues as a group was a superior way of resolving the claims as required for certification under Rule 23...

