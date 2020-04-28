Real Estate Rumors: UBS, AIG, JPMorgan

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- UBS Realty Investors has picked up the New York East Village building that was once Andy Warhol's Electric Circus nightclub for roughly $35 million, The Real Deal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for 19-23 St. Mark's Place, an eight-story building that now has residential apartments, and the seller is Cape Advisors, according to the report. AIG has loaned $26.5 million for an Astoria, Queens, multifamily property, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. The loan is for the 64-unit DVI Astoria, which is located at 34-22 35th St. and also includes retail space, and the borrower is an entity affiliated with investor...

