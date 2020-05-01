Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Truck Makers Downplay Role In UK Cartel Claims

Law360, London (May 1, 2020, 6:31 PM BST) -- A handful of truck manufacturers fined as part of a massive price-fixing scandal have hit back at a lawsuit launched by construction suppliers, telling a London judge that their role in the conspiracy did not involve "hardcore" antitrust infringement.

In an April 24 filing with London's High Court, Italian truck maker Iveco SpA, its German subsidiary, Fiat-Chrysler and parts supplier CNH Industrial NV played down their roles in a Europe-wide price-fixing cartel that caused consumers and businesses alike to pay inflated prices for vehicles and fuel.

The companies argued that their involvement was limited to exchanging historic pricing information that was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!