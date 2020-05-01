Truck Makers Downplay Role In UK Cartel Claims

Law360, London (May 1, 2020, 6:31 PM BST) -- A handful of truck manufacturers fined as part of a massive price-fixing scandal have hit back at a lawsuit launched by construction suppliers, telling a London judge that their role in the conspiracy did not involve "hardcore" antitrust infringement. In an April 24 filing with London's High Court, Italian truck maker Iveco SpA, its German subsidiary, Fiat-Chrysler and parts supplier CNH Industrial NV played down their roles in a Europe-wide price-fixing cartel that caused consumers and businesses alike to pay inflated prices for vehicles and fuel. The companies argued that their involvement was limited to exchanging historic pricing information that was...

